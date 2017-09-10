Speedway: Sheffield Tigers rearrange dates after wash-out

Have your say

Sheffield Tigers have moved quickly to rearrange their outstanding home Championship fixtures.

They saw their double header with Redcar and Ipswich washed out but they need to race them before the deadline for play-offs.

Now Simon Stead’s side will face Edinburgh this Thursday night at 7.15 followed immediately by Ipswich in a double-header.

And Redcar will now visit next Monday, September 18, at 7.45.

Club boss Damien Bates told The Star: “We would like to thank the relevant clubs for their co-operation in agreeing to these dates so quickly.

“It’s disappointing to see yesterday cancelled because a Sunday of racing would have been great for the fans.

“We are determined to finish top of the table and we need to get the points from these meetings.”