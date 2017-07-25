Speedway: Sheffield Tigers’ Josh Bates is still buzzing after his Grand day out

Josh Bates is in a good place as he prepares for Sheffield’s Championship clash with Newcastle on Thursday.

Bates impressed in a cameo appearance at Cardiff on Saturday as one of the reserves in the British Grand Prix – including a stunning second place in his opening ride. Now he’s looking to continue the feel good factor when he heads home to Owlerton.

“Saturday was amazing and I’m feeling pretty good now,” Bates said. “I was shocked. It’s always been one of my life goals to ride in a Grand Prix so it was unbelievable. As the second reserve I never expected to get a ride to be honest. But to get three rides and score two points was amazing.

“It was a big achievement for me and spending the weekend with the top riders in the world has showed me where I need to be and what I’ve got to do.

“I went to the tapes in heat three. Woffy (Tai Woffinden) came up to me and told me to just relax and do what I’d got to do.

“I made a decent start, and I looked behind me and realised I was in second. I was just sat there waiting for them to pass me to be honest, but I just put the blinkers on and crossing the line was an incredible feeling.

“There were four Brits there and I came second out of them, so it’s a big achievement for me and it’s just made me hungrier than ever to be honest. That’s where every speedway rider wants to be, in the Grand Prix’s. I know what I’ve got to do now and I’ve just got to man up and do it.

“Hopefully I can crack on, have a good rest of the season and help the team do well. I’ve had a few injuries and a bit of an unlucky run, but if I get a run now I’d like to think the confidence from this can help me finish the season well.”

Thursday’s meeting sees 50 free air horns for children, face painting and a meet and greet with Kyle Howarth from 6pm next to the pits.