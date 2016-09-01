Speedway: Sheffield Tigers 56 Rye House 37

Sheffield stormed to their biggest win of the season with comfortable 56-37 triumph over Rye House at Owlerton.

After a tricky spell, the tremendous Tigers roared back to their best with a confidence-boosting showing on home shale.

Heat One Simon Stead leads Josh Bates, David Bellego and Kasper Lykke

They were ruthless from the opening race as they condemned the struggling Rockets to a resounding defeat and kept their Premier League play-off push right on track.

They struck three successive 5-1s in the opening three races, with the highlight coming as under-fire reserve Nathan Greaves bravely battled through the pack to join Arthur Sissis at the front in heat two.

Rye House hit back after their dreadful start, with former Tigers’ favourite David Bellego seeing off fellow Frenchman Dimitri Berge to win heat five as he took their tactical ride.

They continued to offer much more resistance, with experienced ace Stuart Robson always in the thick of the action. He brilliantly blasted around Josh Bates on the final bend of heat six to snatch second place before seeing off the hard-charging Kyle Howarth in a frantic heat nine.

The Rockets also struck a 5-1 in heat eight as Greaves and Bates were left standing at the start – but a heat seven maximum from Jason Garrity and Sissis had already ensured Sheffield were firmly in the driving seat.

After being pegged back somewhat in the middle stages of the meeting, the Owlerton outfit showed their class after the interval to comfortably secure a potentially vital three points.

Fans’ favourite Garrity was in a league of his own as he went untroubled from his four rides, including a 5-1 alongside skipper Simon Stead in heat 13 to wrap up victory.

Stead was also in imperious form, winning three races and dropping his only points when his bike gave up in heat 10.

He had done all the hard work to fly around Leigh Lanham to take second behind Bates on the opening lap only to see his machine suddenly come to a halt.

Local lad Bates ended a mixed night on a high by taking the chequered flag, albeit after surviving a big moment of his own on the third lap when he lost his steel shoe.

Howarth and Berge were involved in some superb action in the engine room of the side, with Howarth slicing underneath Branford expertly to win the penultimate race.

Reserve duo Sissis and Greaves also played their part, with Sissis demonstrating sharp starting and composure in abundance with a strong showing.

The Tigers will now gear up for a huge clash with high-flying Glasgow at Ashfield on Sunday (3pm) as they look to end a run of four straight away defeats.

SHEFFIELD 56: Dimitri Berge 12+1, Jason Garrity 11+1, Simon Stead 9, Kyle Howarth 8+2, Arthur Sissis 7+1, Josh Bates 6+1, Nathan Greaves 3+1.

RYE HOUSE 37: David Bellego 9, Stuart Robson 8+2, Robert Branford 8, Cameron Heeps 4+2, Kasper Lykke 4+1, Leigh Lanham 4, Ben Morley 0.