Speedway Report: Sheffield Tigers 61 Berwick Bandits 30

Sheffield romped their league opener at Owlerton with a 61-30 win over Berwick.

The Tigers were without No.1 Josh Grajczonek following a hand injury sustained at King’s Lynn while riding for Premiership side Somerset on Wednesday.

Heat 2 Rob Brayford and Jack Parkinson-Blackburn celbrationg a Tigers one two

But club bosses picked the perfect guest as Australian favourite Brady Kurtz stormed to a full maximum.

It was a memorable night for his brother Todd who also went unbeaten by the opposition on his home league debut.

Tigers were rampant right from the off and bagged three 5-1s in the first four races to open up an early 14 point lead.

The Kurtz brothers lead consecutive 4-2s in the fifth and sixth which prompted Berwick team manager Gary Havelock to nominate Dimitri Berge for a tactical ride in the next.

But after getting squeezed out on the opening bend, the former Tiger had to settle for third place and the visitors only gained an extra point back despite winning their first heat of the night.

But the Tigers finished as strongly as they started with a number of lightning gates and dominant first bends making their task much easier.

The Tigers travel to Workington tomorrow before hosting Ipswich next Thursday (April 13, 7.30).

SHEFFIELD 61: Todd Kurtz 14+1, Brady Kurtz 12, Kyle Howarth 10+1, Lasse Bjerre 8, Josh Bates 7+2, Rob Branford 6+1, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 4+2.

BERWICK 30: Dimitri Berge 9, Lewis Bridger 7, Danny Gappmaier 5+1, Claus Vissing 4, Kevin Doolan 4, Liam Carr 1, Ryan Blacklock 0.