Speedway report: Sheffield Tigers 58 Edinburgh Monarchs 34

Sheffield turned on the style with an impressive 58-34 win over Edinburgh.

In the first part of a hectic double header, the Window Centre Tigers stormed to a convincing win over one of their play-off rivals to set them up perfectly for their top of the table clash with Ipswich.

Their class shone through in abundance against a strong Monarchs’ side as all six riders contributed to maintaining their perfect home record.

Star man Josh Grajczonek and skipper Kyle Howarth continued their Owlerton dominance with just one defeat apiece and a 5-1 in heat 13.

Reserve Graversen top scored on a busy night, and his fast-starting early on was crucial to the Tigers racing into the lead.

Graverson survived a big moment on the opening lap of heat six to forcefully hold off Erik Riss for second and strike a second maximum alongside Grajczonek which put his side 12 ahead.

That opened the door to a Monarchs’ tactical ride which could have sparked a comeback, but skipper Howarth pulled off a smart cutback off turn two on the opening lap to roar underneath Ricky Wells and limit the damage.

From that point on the Tigers’ three points never looked in doubt, and they came on strong in the closing stages to open up a sizeable winning margin.

Lasse Bjerre and guest Lewis Kerr were both solid in the engine room of the side, with Kerr bravely blasting around both Edinburgh riders on the opening lap of heat eight before partnering Bjerre to their fourth 5-1 of the night in the very next race.

Improving Georgie Wood also enjoyed the best night of his Tigers’ career, claiming two race wins.

He flew from the start in heat four and rode a perfect four laps to keep Erik Riss at bay after the German had re-passed Howarth on the second lap before a similarly composed ride alongside Kerr in heat 14.

It was another excellent all-around team display from the table-topping Tigers, who will now prepare to host Redcar on Monday (7.30).

SHEFFIELD 58: Jan Graversen 12+2, Lasse Bjerre 11, Lewis Kerr 10+4, Kyle Howarth 9+1, Josh Grajczonek 9, Georgie Wood 7, Todd Kurtz R/R.

EDINBURGH 34: Ricky Wells 15, Sam Masters 7, Mark Riss 4+1, Erik Riss 4, Mitchell Davey 3, Max Clegg 1+1, Josh Pickering 0.