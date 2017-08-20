Speedway Report: Sheffield Tigers 55 Edinburgh Monarchs 35 - Tigers make it a perfect 10

Sheffield made it 10 wins on the spin with a convincing 55-35 win over Edinburgh at Owlerton.

Tigers continued their stunning run of form to comfortably dispatch of the play-off bound Monarchs and move four points clear at the top of the SGB Championship table.

It was another confident display from Simon Stead’s side, just three days after overcoming a slow start to defeat Newcastle on home shale.

Stead’s side ensured they did not make the same mistake twice, racing into an early lead and never looking back with a complete performance.

No.1 Josh Grajczonek struck a faultless maximum, diving underneath Ty Proctor on the third lap of heat 13 to preserve his perfect evening.

Skipper Kyle Howarth and Lasse Bjerre also impressed as their top three were rarely troubled and powered them to victory.

Howarth had to work hard to bravely squeeze around Erik Riss on the opening lap of heat four to take the chequered flag, whilst Grajczonek held his nerve to edge clear of Ricky Wells in a tight heat 10 battle.

Grajczonek led the Tigers’ first 5-1 in heat six, blasting clear whilst team-mate Todd Kurtz rounded Erik Riss on the third bend of the opening lap.

It set the visitors up to use their tactical ride in heat eight, but Tigers’ pair Jan Graversen and Kurtz shut out Mark Riss as he went for double points to preserve their lead.

Graversen again impressed at reserve, whilst lower order partner Georgie Wood put in another creditable showing and showed plenty of character to push his bike around almost half a lap for a point after encountering bike problems on the final lap of heat four.

Bjerre pulled off a magnificent ride to round both Monarchs’ riders on the opening bend of heat nine, where he was followed home by solid middle order man Josh Bates as they both came good in the second half of the meeting.

It was a professional display from the fast-starting Tigers, who triumphed with relative ease on an afternoon where passing was at a premium.

They will be back in action against local rivals Scunthorpe at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30) before a mouth-watering showdown with fellow high-flyers Glasgow the following week.

SHEFFIELD 55: Josh Grajczonek 12, Kyle Howarth 12, Lasse Bjerre 11+1, Jan Graversen 7, Josh Bates 6+2, Todd Kurtz 5+2, Georgie Wood 2.

EDINBURGH 35: Ricky Wells 12, Josh Pickering 10+1, Mark Riss 6+1, Ty Proctor 5, Mitchell Davey 2, Erik Riss 0, Max Clegg 0.