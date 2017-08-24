Speedway report: Sheffield Tigers 54 Scunthorpe Scorpions 39

Sheffield struck two early blows to kill any Scunthorpe threat from the off in a comfortable 54-39 success.

It was an all-too-familiar tale as big hitters Josh Grajczonek, Kyle Howarth and Lasse Bjerre led the way following a flying start at Owlerton.

Top dog Grajczonek got under Tero Aarnio to back up Todd Kurtz for a maximum and the reserve race produced the same result as leader Jan Graversen allowed through Georgie Wood for his first chequered flag in Sheffield colours.

The Sheffield Window Centre Tigers were held to a few 3-3s from there but never looked back.

Lewis Kerr led from the front for the Scorpions despite close attention from Josh Bates early in heat three but the eight-point gap was maintained as Bjerre withstood pressure from the persistent Ryan Douglas.

Buoyed by his opener, Wood jetted out of the gate in heat four but soon got reined in by Josh Auty.

Bates almost hit back at the death in heat five but could not get back past Micheal Palm Toft at the back to support Bjerre’s first win of the night.

The lead was increased to double figures as Grajczonek led a 4-2 that Kurtz was a hair’s breadth from making a maximum after harassing Auty throughout.

Captain Kyle Howarth then netted his first win from the gate in the seventh but Graversen brought up the rear.

The Dane trapped in heat eight but Auty, who was on a tactical, got by at the start of lap three to halve the deficit to five points by leading his side’s first heat advantage.

Countryman Bjerre came out charged up to avenge that win with Auty out for two in a row, passing by the in-form Scunthorpe charger by the end of lap one before waltzing off into the distance.

Aussie partnership Grajczonek and Kurtz seemed set for a second 5-1 until the latter’s wobble allowed through Kerr and then Douglas to balance heat 10.

Howarth and Bjerre then won shared races before the skipper forced Palm Toft wide to back up Grajczonek in the 13th and seal victory.

Douglas won a 3-3 in heat 14 but Bjerre and Howarth capped off another strong performance with a 5-1.

Tigers 54: Lasse Bjerre 13+1, Kyle Howarth 12+2, Josh Grajczonek 11+1, Jan Graversen 5+2, Josh Bates 5, Georgie Wood 4+1, Todd Kurtz 4.

Scunthorpe 39: Josh Auty 13, Ryan Douglas 8+2, Lewis Kerr 8+1, Tero Aarnio 6+1, Michael Palm Toft 4+1, Josh Bailey 0, Jake Allen R/R.