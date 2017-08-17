Speedway Report: Sheffield Tigers 53 Newcastle Diamonds 37 - Tigers battle back to record a deadly dozen at Owlerton

Table-topping Sheffield battled back from six down to rack up an unblemished dozen of Championship home wins this season by beating Newcastle 53-37.

Captain Kyle Howarth led the way, dropping one point from five rides as the Sheffield Window Centre Tigers gained seven heat advantages after the first five races had yielded none.

Lasse Bjerre on the outside of Ashley Morris and Josh Bates Ht 3

The meeting started with a shock as Diamonds guest Ryan Douglas won from the tapes with star guest Scott Nicholls ensuring parity by passing new European under-19 champion Robert Lambert at the back.

Jan Graversen took a shared second from the gate with Georgie Wood denied a point from a nip-and-tuck tussle with Ben Hopwood.

Veteran Stuart Robson nudged Newcastle ahead from the gate despite pressure from Lasse Bjerre in the third with another rip-roaring ride from Douglas increasing the advantage.

Douglas could not make it a hat-trick but Lambert led the way in a third straight Newcastle 4-2 after a grading break.

Robert Lambert leads Scott Nicholls Ht 1

Sheffield landed a first blow of the night as Nicholls ripped around the outside of Robson despite being forced to gun for a tight gap in heat six.

Graversen then showed great composure to deal with incessant pressure from Robson in the seventh, riding side by side with Howarth for a 5-1 that levelled matters.

Douglas was at it again in a shared eighth but the Tigers roared against the odds to move in front as Bjerre and the previously-scoreless Josh Bates got the better of big-hitting rider replacement Lambert.

Nicholls produced another blast around the boards to pass Morris only for Robson to follow suit to thrillingly jet from fourth to second on the final half a lap.

Ryan Douglas leads Todd Kurtz ,Robert Lambert and Scott Nicholls Ht 1

Boss Simon Stead’s double reserve switch worked a treat as Howarth led a 3-3 with Wood last in heat 11 but Graversen beat Hopwood to third with Bjerre the winner of the 12th, extending to six points Sheffield’s lead.

Howarth then made a blistering start and was joined by Nicholls to all but ensure victory with a 5-1 in the 13th and Bates blasted from third to first by turn two of heat 14 to seal the success.

Bjerre rounded off the night by bettering Douglas at the last to follow up Howarth’s fourth chequered flag.

Tigers 53: Kyle Howarth 14, Lasse Bjerre 12+1, Scott Nicholls 9+2, Jan Graversen 8+2, Josh Bates 5+1, Todd Kurtz 5, Georgie Wood 0.

Kyle Howarth chases Ryan Douglas Ht 4

Newcastle 37: Ryan Douglas 13, Stuart Robson 10, Robert Lambert 6+1, Ashley Morris 4+1, Alfie Bowtell 3, Ben Hopwood 1+1, Steve Worrall R/R.