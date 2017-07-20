Speedway report: Sheffield Tigers 51 Workington 39

Have your say

Sheffield maintained their perfect home record with a 51-39 win over Workington at Owlerton.

The Window Centre Tigers overcame the absences of crucial duo Kyle Howarth and Josh Bates to emerge with a hard-earned three points.

Simon Stead’s side ran just five last places and put in an impressive all-around display on another fine evening on home shale.

No.1 Josh Grajczonek led by example with a double figure points haul and joined forces with the superb Lasse Bjerre for a 5-1 in the final race.

Pocket rocket Bjerre stepped up as he moved into the tougher No.5 spot to cover Howarth’s absence.

He picked off Thomas Jorgensen on the third lap of heat four to get off to a winning start and recorded three race victories.

Guesting middle order man Ryan Douglas pulled off the ride of the night to brilliantly blast around Matt Williamson in a wheel to wheel heat 14 battle.

Todd Kurtz also impressed and battled bravely past Great Britain skipper Craig Cook when the visitors looked set to take a 5-1 in the opening race.

New reserve duo Jan Graversen and Georgie Wood also made a major impact, with Graversen winning heat two whilst Wood sliced underneath Rob Shuttleworth for third as they took an early lead.

The Tigers will be back in action at home against Newcastle next Thursday (7.30).

SHEFFIELD 51: Josh Grajczonek 15+1, Lasse Bjerre 13, Tood Kurtz 8+2, Jan Graversen 7+1, Ryan Douglas 6+2, Georgie Wood 2, Kyle Howarth r/r.

WORKINGTON 39: Mason Campton 9+2, Craig Cook 7, Ty Proctor 7, Thomas Jorgensen 7, Tom Perry 5+1, Matt Williamson 4, Rob Shuttleworth 0.

Championship points: Sheffield 3 Workington 0