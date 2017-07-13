Speedway Report: Sheffield Tigers 51 Berwick Bandits 42

Tigers head to Peterborough tonight high on confidence after a battling 51-42 win over Berwick.

And whilst fans may have been looking for a bigger win, Simon Stead’s men had their problems to contend with.

Nathan Stoneman suffered serious leg and ankle injuries in the defeat at Ipswich on Wednesday while Rob Branford confirmed he could miss the rest of the season.

But their team-mates were in no mood for messing around and eventually put Berwick to the sword.

Lasse Bjerre and Josh Bates continued their formidable partnership as they registered three heat advantages in all of their outings together.

The pick of which came with their only 5-1 of the night in heat nine. The duo were outgated but Bjerre blasted around the outside while Bates took up the inside line simultaneously to work their way to the front in a brilliant first lap manoeuvre.

Josh Grajczonek led home two maximums in heats six and ten but left the hard work to team-mate Todd Kurtz. Heat six saw him cut-back off bend four and squeeze Kevin Doolan up against the home straight fence before coming out ahead of his opponents after a tight first bend tussle in the tenth.

That allowed Berwick to nominate guest No.1 Richard Lawson for double points in Heat 11 - and the Bandits temporarily gave the hosts something to think about. Jacobs gated and left Lawson to deal with Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth. On the run to the line, Jacobs shut the throttle off to let his team mate through as an 8-1 saw Sheffield’s lead reduced to nine.

But consecutive shared races, including a tapes to flag win for Bjerre in heat 12, secured three more home league points for the Tigers.

Sheffield have drafted in exciting youngsters James Shanes and Georgie Wood at Peterborough tonight.

SHEFFIELD 51: Josh Grajczonek 14, Lasse Bjerre 13, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Todd Kurtz 7+2, Mitchell Davey 5, Josh Bates 4+1, Layne Cupitt 0

BERWICK 42: Richard Lawson 14+1, Joe Jacobs 6+1, Dany Gappmaier 6+1, David Howe 5, Georgie Wood 4+3, Jye Etheridge 4+1, Kevin Doolan 3.