Speedway: Play off fitness boost for Sheffield Tigers

Tigers are on course for a fully fit side for their play-off campaign – but they’re still two men down tonight.

They face both Edinburgh and Ipswich in a double header at Owlerton and the club have confirmed the earlier start time of 7pm to accommodate 30 races.

And they go into both meetings without Todd Kurtz and Josh Bates who have both been ruled out.

Club co-boss Damien Bates said: “It’s disappointing to be without both lads for a big night like this, but they just need a bit more time. We’re hoping Josh will be back at Berwick on Saturday and Todd can return on Monday when we have Redcar at Owlerton.”

Kurtz has been out for the last fortnight with a hand injury but now the swelling has gone down it’s been established there is nothing too serious.

And Bates has been struggling with his shoulder after a freak fall at home last week.

“Basically tonight’s meetings have come two or three days too soon for the lads,” said Damien Bates.

“But I’m delighted we have been able to book Lewis Kerr as a guest replacement for Josh and we will run the rider replacement facility for Todd.

“It’s a big night because we know nothing less than six points will do. We want nine points from the three home league meetings these next few days and it will take a big effort from the lads.

“We’ve had a great season so far but the truth is we’ve won nothing. It’s all about the play-offs and if we can get Todd and Josh back fully fit then it will be good timing for late Sepember/early October. The good thing is we’re in contention for the major honours and the fans have a lot to look forward to.”

Admission prices are £20 for all adults, £10 for juniors 12-17 and children aged 4-11 just £2.

TIGERS: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz R/R, Lasse Bjerre, Lewis Kerr, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

EDINBURGH: Sam Masters, Josh Pickering, Ricky Wells, Mark Riss, Erik Riss, Max Clegg, Mitchell Davey.

IPSWICH: Danny King, Cameron Heeps R/R, Mark Riss, Kyle Newman, Rory Schlein, Nathan Greaves, Connor Mountain.