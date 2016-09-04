Speedway: Glasgow 62 Sheffield Tigersa 30

Sheffield Tigers suffered more misery on their travels with a crushing 62-30 defeat at high-flying Glasgow.

The Window Centre Tigers were condemned to their fifth straight loss away from home on a hugely disappointing afternoon north of the border today.

They did not deliver a race win until the final heat and were second best throughout as they missed out on the chance to boost their play-off hopes.

Skipper Simon Stead was pushed wide by Richard Lawson on the opening lap of heat one to allow Nike Lunna up the inside for a Glasgow 5-1. From that point on, the home side never looked back.

A mistake from Kyle Howarth on the third lap of heat three allowed Rene Bach to strike a second Glasgow maximum alongside Richie Worrall, and in the blink of an eye they trailed by 10 points.

They were unable to stop the Glasgow onslaught and found themselves 26 down by the time Howarth took a tactical ride in heat 10. He was unable to overhaul the flying Worrall and his second place ended the Tigers hopes of an unlikely comeback.

Howarth was the pick of the visiting riders with a typically determined display earning him a creditable 11+1 points. But No.1 Stead struggled until partnering Howarth to a 5-1 in heat 15, by which time it was a case of too little too late.

The late withdrawal of star man Jason Garrity due to a hand injury cost them dearly, and with rider replacement accounting for just five points in his place Glasgow’s powerhouse top four ran riot.

Arthur Sissis battled to a solid eight points at reserve, but three Sheffield riders failed to defeat an opposing rider.

Josh Bates, Nathan Greaves and Dimitri Berge all failed to make any impact, with Berge ending a nightmare night against his former club with a heavy heat 13 crash after tangling with Worrall.

Tigers boss Marc Bates said: “Glasgow were just much better than us. All the lads tried their best but it wasn’t good enough.

“We still have a good opportunity to make the play-offs, so we’ll try and pick ourselves up and get something from Ipswich on Thursday.”

*TIGERS: Kyle Howarth 11+1, Simon Stead 10, Arthur Sissis 8, Josh Bates 1, Dimitri Berge 0, Nathan Greaves 0, Jason Garrity r/r.