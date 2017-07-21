Speedway: Flying Dane looking to impress at Sheffield Tigers

Jan Graversen says joining Sheffield was a ‘no brainer’ after making a successful start to his Owlerton spell.
The Danish racer notched a handy seven-points in Thursday’s 51-39 win over Workington – and he’s paid tribute to the club for rescuing him from the British scrap heap.
“I’ve been looking for a team place for months and when Sheffield got in touch it was just what I’d been looking for to be honest,” Graversen said.
“It was a no brainer when I spoke to Damien (Bates; promoter). Sheffield is a brilliant club, it has a great reputation, it’s a nice track so I said yes more-or-less straight away. They’ve been struggling for points at reserve for most meetings this season but the plan is to come in and change that for them.
“We’ve got a good bunch of guys in the team here and I know all of them from previous years. Not only are they all good guys away from the track but they’re very capable riders on the track too.
“We’ve got such a good team at Sheffield and I’m excited to be a part of it.
“I’m so grateful to the club for giving me this chance and hopefully I can give something back to them. Of course the best way of doing that is to score some points for the team.”
Tigers have a clear week now before facing Newcastle at Owlerton with more Championship points up for grab next Thursday, July 27.
