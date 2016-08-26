Shefield speedway: Nathan Greaves keen to resolve track problems

Nathan Greaves is keen to end his Sheffield speedway season on a positive note.

The Chesterfield youngster is in his comeback season after missing most of last year with a broken leg. He’s struggled for consistency and club bosses have been concerned by his form along with fellow reserve Arthur Sissis.

But Greaves says his priority is confident he can end the season well. He said: “My aim after breaking my leg last year was just to do a full season and avoid any injuries. I needed a good run of doing two leagues and just riding as much as possible to get back up to speed and back on track.

“I just wanted to enjoy racing again, because I was so frustrated being on the sidelines for most of last year.

“I’ve had a few ups and downs, and I’ve had a few problems which I’m trying to sort with bikes and setups.

“Hopefully we’ll find something that works and I can find a bit more consistency to end the season well.”

Greaves is going for silverware tonight with his National League club King’s Lynn in the National League Pairs Championship.

He’s doubling-up with the Young Stars and is looking for a good display before returning to the Tigers side next Thursday for a spell of four meetings in eight days.

He said: “I’m enjoying riding there this year. It’s a great track and I’m happy to be involved with King’s Lynn so it’d be great to win a trophy with them.

“I think most riders enjoy going to King’s Lynn so there probably isn’t much home track advantage, but there’s still an advantage from riding there regularly.

“There are some good riders and strong teams, but we’ll just try our best and if we get out the starts we should have a chance.”

Tigers face Rye House at Owlerton next Thursday before heading to Glasgow on Sunday week, September 4, Ipswich on September 8 and Somerset 24-hours later.