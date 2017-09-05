Sheffield Tigers’ win in Glasgow fills team with confidence

Star man Josh Grajczonek admits Sheffield’s win at Glasgow on Saturday has given them another big confidence boost.

Tigers stunned their title rivals to end their unbeaten home record despite effectively being a four-man team.

It was a remarkable result for the Owlerton outfit, who have now won 13 straight meetings and are set to finish top of the SGB Championship table heading into the play-offs.

Grajczonek, who led by example with a faultless maximum in the No.1 spot, says they are on a roll and are determined to keep their momentum going as they head to Redcar on Friday (7.30) before hosting a double header featuring Ipswich and Redcar on Sunday (3.30).

“We just couldn’t get anyone as guests, and to get that result with just four riders scoring points was unreal,” Grajczonek said. “We would’ve been happy if we got a point, but we ended up getting three which was awesome. When Kyle Howarth was on a tactical and we were on an 8-1 at one point, that sort of kicked us on for the rest of the meeting and we were flying after that.

“We only had three of the original Sheffield boys for various reasons, so it was a shame to go up there in those circumstances but Lewi Kerr came in and did a good job for us, Kyle was on fire and Jan Graversen got to grips with the track as well. To win in those circumstances gives us another big boost; it just shows what we’re capable of.

“There’s still a long way to go and we can’t get ahead of ourselves, but things are going well and we’re just hoping we can keep it going. We’ve got a few meetings before the play-offs, so we’ll just try to win those, come out of them unscathed then go again when we know who we’ve got in the semis.”