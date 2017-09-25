Sheffield Tigers will be at home in first leg of play-offs final on Thursday should they beat Glasgow

Sheffield are set to host the first leg of the Championship Play-Off Grand Final on Thursday – if as expected they can get past Glasgow in Scotland tomorrow (7.30).

Simon Stead’s table-toppers take a healthy 28-point lead to Ashfield for the second leg of their semi-final showdown.

And if they can complete the job and secure an aggregate victory, they will be back in Owlerton action against Ipswich in the biggest meeting of the season just 48-hours later.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “If we do get the job done and beat Glasgow then we’ll be straight into the final at home on Thursday.

“The stadium isn’t available the following week, something which was only confirmed to us on Saturday morning.

“It’s not ideal but we’re not the owners of the stadium, so we have to deal with it and do the best we can to make the first leg a success.

“We did have choice of which leg we wanted first but unfortunately it’s out of our hands, and we’ll be looking to get a big lead for the second leg at Ipswich.

“It looks like that will be held on Saturday, and if we do make it through it’ll be a tough test against a strong team.

“Having said that, we know we can’t take anything for granted going up to Glasgow. If we don’t beat them then we’ll be against Redcar as originally planned to complete our last league fixture.

“But hopefully the boys will finish the job up at Ashfield and we can move one step closer to bringing the title back to Sheffield.”

The Championship Riders’ Individual final was washed out at Glasgow on Sunday, where Josh Grajczonek and Kyle Howarth were set to battle for second tier supremacy. A new date has been set for Saturday October 14 with a 7pm start.