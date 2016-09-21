Sheffield Tigers underdogs can upset form book

Simon Stead is backing his Sheffield side to push prolific Somerset hard in tonight’s League Cup clash at Owlerton (7.30.)

Stead remains on the sidelines with a foot injury sustained last week and is doubtful for the club’s play-off clash with Newcastle next week.

They’ve brought in guest Richard Lawson once again after his impressive display against Scunthorpe last week and the rider replacement facility operates for Jason Garrity.

Tigers are 18-pts down from the first leg and face a massive challenge to win on aggregate. Said Stead: “If our lads get into them from the start there is no reason why we can’t cause them problems. We aren’t fancied to beat them, but you never know what can happen - they’ll be giving it their best.

“We need every rider on form from the first heat and if we can do that then there is no reason why we can’t give Somerset a scare. They’ve had an amazing season, but we beat them around our place in the league so why can’ we go out there and do it again?”

As for his own situation, Stead has admitted it could be the end of his season.

“The foot is still swollen, I struggle to get my shoes on and it’s been very painful,” he said.

“It could have been worse, I’m amazed there is nothing broken with the way it looks but I doubt whether I can get back on the bike next week for the play-offs.”

Tigers have announced they will host the first leg with the Diamonds on Thursday September 29 with the return on Tyneside the following Sunday, October 2.

SHEFFIELD: Richard Lawson, Jason Garrity R/R, Kyle Howarth, Josh Bates, Dimitri Berge, Arthur Sissis, Nathan Greaves.

SOMERSET: Josh Grajczonek, Jake Allen R/R, Charles Wright, Paul Starke, Rohan Tungate, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Tom Bacon.