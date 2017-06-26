Sheffield Tigers’ Todd Kurtz determined to continue improvement after eight-point show at Owlerton

Todd Kurtz hopes a fresh mindset over brand new equipment will see his Sheffield career take off.

After an initial bright start with the Owlerton outfit, the 24-year-old has endured a tougher run of form with what he has described as some ‘below-par’ performances.

But after investing quite heavily in new kit, Kurtz looked a more upbeat, scoring eight points in last Thursday’s home win over Peterborough.

And with Redcar in town this Thursday, he’s keen to prove it wasn’t a one off.

“I made some pretty big changes and they seemed to work pretty well,” Kurtz said.

“Things hadn’t been going well and when that happens you start blaming yourself.

“That went on for too long though and after a while you realise that it just can’t be you if things haven’t improved.

“I got stuck in a bit of a rutbut now I have I need to stay focused and keep moving forwards.

“My self belief is starting to come back with this new equipment and I just need to show that that was the core of the problem all along.

“If I can score around that eight mark every weekit will help take a little bit of pressure off the rest of the boys.

“It can be tough for the likes of Josh (Grajczonek) going out and scoring 13s, 14s and 15s every week and as it showed on Thursday, he doesn’t necessarily need to do that if me and a couple of the other boys up our game a little more.

“I chipped in to a solid team performance last week and I need to start doing that more consistently now.”