Sheffield Tigers speedway side await “wounded animal” rivals

Tigers co-owner Damien Bates says the result of the season will count for nothing if they mess up tonight’s Owlerton clash with Peterborough (7.30).

When the sides met on Sunday Sheffield pulled off a stunning away win to keep their hopes of a play-off spot alive.

Bates reckons it was the best result of the season – but he’s telling the team they can’t afford to slip up tonight.

“We have to keep it going” said Bates. “We know Peterborough will be a wounded animal looking fight back at us. I reckon it could be a tremendous night of racing because when you look down the Peterborough line-up they are all riders who are comfortable around our track.

“They’ll feel they can come to us and do what we did to them at the weekend – if that happens then our win on Sunday counts for nothing in my eyes. There will be no consistency on our part, we’ll be going for it and I know Simon Stead will have the lads fired up for it.”

The meeting sees a rare Owlerton appearance for former Grand Prix racer Chris Harris almost a decade since his win at Cardiff which shocked the sport.

“Ulrich Ostergaard has a good record around our track and in Richard Hall at reserve they have a rider who has done a lot of laps around here, both in our colours and those of the visitors down the years. We’ll need the backing of our fans for what will be a tough night with three points very much the target.”

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Joe Lawlor.

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Paul Starke, Ulrich Ostergaard, Jack Holder, Richard Hall, Tom Bacon.