Sheffield Tigers seek new boy No 2

Sheffield Tigers are still working hard to bring in another new signing.

The Owlerton side have already snapped up Jan Graversen to replace Rob Branford who is set to fly back to Australia after suffering a shoulder injury.

But they need a rider to replace Nathan Stoneman who, in turn, replaced Jack Parkinson-Blackburn.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “We’re pleased to have Jan on board and the reaction from supporters has been excellent.

“But we still need someone else to go alongside him. It’s finding the right rider and it’s no easy task.

“With Jan, we’re not expecting double figures from him every week. All we want is some solid reliable points from reserve. If he can chip in with five points or more then he’s done his job.

“He was at Owlerton last Thursday and he already knows everyone in the team. I don’t think it will take him much time to settle. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Tigers face Workington at Owlerton on Thursday. If they can’t make a permanent signing by then, they will once again hand an opportunity to a guest rider.

“It’s never ideal having to use guests but we’re used to it here at Sheffield,” said Bates. “Workington will be a tough test for us. They’ve got riders who like our track.”