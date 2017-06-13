Sheffield Tigers: ‘Retired’ Simon Stead busier than ever!

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead is loving life juggling two jobs - just months after quitting racing!

Stead is team manager of the Owlerton side after hanging up his race suit during the winter following a series of nasty injuries.

But he’s also working alongside Slovakian ace Martin Vaculik on the Grand Prix circuit, and his man is in with a great chance of challenging for the world title.

It means a hectic schedule for Stead, who takes charge at Owlerton on a Thursday night before heading out to the GP on a Friday, normally from Manchester Airport.

He said: “Being able to work with Martin and his team has been something I have particularly enjoyed.

“He is a great guy with a fantastic amount of talent. But when you’re in that field, you need to try to get any kind of advantage you can while making the least number of mistakes.

“If we can keep combining the two then I think we can continue getting good results and I believe we’re on the right track. It has been an enjoyable first four rounds but there is a long way to go..

“It’s going alongside my job at Sheffield really nicely.

“Having gone from retirement and wondering whether I would have any further involvement in the sport, I seem just as busy as when I was riding!”

Tigers are looking for revenge when they face Scunthorpe at Owlerton on Thursday.

Said Stead: “It was disappointing to lose at their place on Sunday, so we have to bounce back. We want to see a big crowd backing us. We’re going well at home and we have to keep picking points up for the business end of the season. It’s going to be an important night for us.”