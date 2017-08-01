Sheffield Tigers’ reserve duo Jan Graverson and Georgie Wood to ride in four-team speedway tournament at Owlerton on Thursday

Sheffield will hand valuable track time to their new reserve duo this Thursday.

Tigers are hosting a four team tournament which also includes Belle Vue, Coventry and a Poultec national training team.

Admission is cut to £10 adults and concession with children £1.

Jan Graversen, who has impressed during his short spell with the club, will be with Georgie Wood and Owlerton club assets Richard Hall and Joe Lawlor.

Hall has recently struck a deal to race alongside Lawlor with Cradley in the National League.

Tigers co-promoter Damien Bates said: “We’re pleased to be staging this event, it would have been wrong for us to have a gap in the fixture list during the school holidays.

“People say it’s a £10 sport, well this is their chance to come along and enjoy a great value night out at one of the best tracks in the country.

“It will be good for Jan and Georgie to get more track time under their belt. They’ve both done well for us but a meeting like this will certainly help them settle in even more.

“We’re also pleased to give Richard and Joe some track time because they probably need it right now.

“Belle Vue have Joe Jacobs in their team and he’s still hoping for a team place somewhere this season and we’re pleased to give Coventry fans a team to cheer after they lost their club on the eve of the season.

“Overall we’re looking forward to a good night of speedway.”