Sheffield Tigers ready for Monarchs test, says skipper Kyle Howarth

Captain Kyle Howarth reckons Sheffield’s close shave against Newcastle will ensure everyone is razor-sharp for tomorrow’s showdown with Edinburgh (3pm).

The Tigers welcome their Championship play-off rivals to Owlerton on the back of a 12th straight home league success over the Diamonds.

While the 53-37 scoreline suggested another comfortable evening for Simon Stead’s men, the early stages were anything but as guest Ryan Douglas inspired the visitors to a six-point lead after five heats.

Howarth was instrumental in the fightback, twice beating Douglas in the final four rides as he racked up 14 from his five outings.

And with the skipper’s right-hand man, Josh Grajczonek, set to return at the top of the bill, Howarth is bullish about his side’s chances against the Monarchs.

“We are looking forward to, it especially with Josh being back,” said Howarth. “Scott (Nicholls) did a great job for us as guest but having your number one back boosts any team.

“We were strong in a lot of heats towards the back end of the Newcastle meeting and it was a big performance.

“We stayed in control and got ourselves back to the basics that have helped us to do so well so far this season.”

“Edinburgh will be tough. It is their first visit here in the league this season. They are up there for a reason, but so are we, so we need to show them what we are all about.”

Grajczonek’s comeback means Tigers will be at full strength against an Edinburgh side that looks likely to join them along with Ipswich and Glasgow in the top four.

The visitors are set to be boosted by the return from injury of Mark Riss, while Ty Proctor guests at number one for Sam Masters.

Tigers: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

Edinburgh: Ty Proctor, Mark Riss, Ricky Wells, Max Clegg, Erik Riss, Josh Pickering, Mitchell Davey.