Sheffield Tigers: Prestige event for Owlerton

Sheffield Tigers have been handed a plum event in October.

Owlerton will host the Speedway Great Britain Championship Pairs, with the top two riders from every club doing battle.

It will take place on Sunday October 8 with a 5pm start and it means the club keep their ever-present record of a big event for the national body since 1997.

The meeting was originally due to be staged last month, the night before the Grand Prix at Cardiff, but was washed out.

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates said: “We are honoured to be given this prestigious meeting and we will look to do our job as well as Somerset have done traditionally.

“I’m hoping the place will be packed. These are exciting times for everyone at Sheffield with the team riding well and now this big event to look forward to.”

Tigers are back at Owlerton this Thursday when they face Workington who including British champion Craig Cook in their ranks.

Bates said: “It’s a big night for us because we are top of the league and therefore we have a target on our back.

"We'll be looking towards our fans to get right behind us because we want to keep the pressure on at the top. The lads are riding really well."