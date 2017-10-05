Sheffield Tigers: Georgie Wood wants to end season on a high

Title-winner Georgie Wood is keen to sign off the season on a high. Wood struggled in the Grand Final at Ipswich and felt mixed emotions as Sheffield Tigers romped to their first championship in 15 years.

“I wish I could have played more of a role in the decider at Ipswich,” he said.

“I’m not entirely happy with the way my season is finishing on a personal note so thankfully I’ve still got a few more meetings to put that right.

“I think I could have done even better at Sheffield if I’d have had a full-time mechanic. We’ve been doing that between ourselves, I’ve had to drive myself everywhere too and that’s been tough.

“Last week I went from Glasgow to the Midlands then onto Sheffield before going to Plymouth then Ipswich.

“I’m not complaining because that’s part and parcel of it, but it’s made me realise I need a mechanic who doesn’t mind a bit of driving from next season!

“But this is my dream and I’ve got to chase it and Sheffield have put me on track to doing just that.

“I’m so glad I grabbed this opportunity with both hands and it’s confirmed to me that I want to pursue my speedway dreams.

“It’s been a massive learning experience riding in the Championship, and feels amazing to have won the league in my first year in the Championship.”

Lasse Bjerre and Kyle Howarth will be Sheffield’s representatives in Sunday’s Championship Pairs at Owlerton with every club involved.

The impressive line-up includes former Grand Prix star Chris Harris with Peterborough and Workington ace Craig Cook.

Cook could be celebrating qualification for next year’s FIM Speedway Grand Prix series if, as expected Patryk Dudek automatically books his place for 2018 in Poland on Saturday.

Steve Worrall, who enjoyed a stunning display for Great Britain in the World Cup Final in Poland during the summer, represents Newcastle and Ipswich include Owlerton specialists Rory Schlein and Danny King.