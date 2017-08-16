Sheffield Tigers coup as Scott Nicholl joins line-up

Scott Nicholls, one of British Speedway’s top riders over the last 20 years, will be Sheffield’s guest rider in tomorrow’s Championship clash with Newcastle at Owlerton.

Nicholls, a former Grand Prix rider, is still plying his trade at the highest level but has agreed to step in for the unavailable Josh Grajczonek in the Tigers side.

It’s a major feather in the cap for Tigers bosses who will be watching the attendance level with interest with a view to next season.

Co-promoter Damien Bates said: “We’re delighted to have secured the services of Scott for this meeting and we look forward to having him in our side.

“He’s a legend of the sport with all the British titles he’s won and he’s still a popular rider wherever he goes, I personally can’t wait to see him in Sheffield colours.

“I would like to thank Rye House for giving us permission to use him and it just adds to what promises to be a great night at Owlerton.

“He remains a star of the sport and he’s been scoring a lot of points for Rye House in the Premiership lately.

“But it’s all about a team effort and we will need all seven riders to deliver the goods.

“We are looking to keep the pressure up at the top of the Championship table. We are leaders and we want all our fans to come along and back us.

“Scott hasn’t been seen around Owlerton very often during his career so this is a rare treat for our supporters.

“It’s disappointing to be without Josh because of a fixture clash but I don’t think we could have done any better than booking one of the top riders Britain has to offer.

“The younger lads like Georgie Wood and Josh Bates will benefit from being in the same team as him too.”

Meanwhile Tigers will include a voucher in tomorrow’s match programme to allow discounted admission to Sunday’s Championship meeting with Edinburgh.

Said Bates: “It’s a busy time for us trying to catch up with fixtures and we realise it’s expensive for fans.”

Click here for the latest Sheffield Tigers news and reports