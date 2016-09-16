Sheffield Tigers can pull off a surprise second-leg aggregate win over Somerset

Sheffield team boss Eric Boocock insists his side can pull off a miraculous aggregate victory over Somerset in their League Cup semi-final.

The Tigers trail by 18-pts after a heavy first leg defeat at the Oaktree Arena but will aim to overturn the deficit at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30).

They all but assured their place in the Premier League play-offs with a convincing 54-35 win over local rivals Scunthorpe on Wednesday.

Although injured skipper Simon Stead remains a doubt, Boocock believes his side can snatch a remarkable win over high-flying Rebels to move one step closer to major silverware.

Said Boocock: “We would have liked to have kept things slightly closer in the first leg that’s for sure, but I think we can still get through. It won’t be easy, Somerset have some very good riders and finished top of the league, but on our day we are capable of doing it. If everyone performs as well as they can around our place then we know we can do some serious damage, but we’ll need everyone on form.

“Hopefully Steady will be back, we don’t know yet how long he might be out for, but fingers crossed it won’t be too long. We had a good win without him on Wednesday, Richard Lawson did a great job as a guest and we did what we needed to in our last league meeting. We’ll wait and see but that should be enough to get us into the play-offs now, and we’ll try and take that confidence into Thursday to get into the final of the League Cup as well.

“The pressure is off I suppose because not too many people expect us to get through, so that might suit us and we’ll try to pull it off.”