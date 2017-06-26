Sheffield Tigers are turning the corner says boss Simon Stead

Boss Simon Stead says the win at Peterborough means Tigers are turning the corner.

Stead was left fuming after the Owlerton men were beaten at Scunthorpe 10-days ago – both by the result and manner of defeat.

But he was equally full of praise after they bounced back with a home win over Scunthorpe on Thursday and then a stunning win at the East of England Showground.

Said Stead (pictured): “It’s exactly what we wanted from the boys, especially after the Scunthorpe setback.

“We started well and managed to keep our noses in front for most of the meeting, then Josh and Josh (Grajczonek and Bates) did the business for us in heat 15.

“If we can continue to build on this then we’ll be in a good position. We needed a marked improvement on our away form, and if we can keep performing like that we won’t fear going anywhere.”

Tigers face Peterborough again this Thursday but this time on home shale.

And Stead says he won’t allow any complacency to creep into Tigers.