Sheffield Tigers aim to stretch lead at the top of the table

Peter Mole says there is more to come from Sheffield’s table-topping side as they prepare for tonight’s Owlerton clash with Workington (7.30).

Tigers can extend their lead with seven points available over the next two nights as they also head to Redcar tomorrow.

And club co-owner Mole believes the addition of new reserve signings Jan Graversen and Georgie Wood (pic) makes the team complete and ready to push for the title.

He said: “The top five in our team have been a credit to us all season, but since firming up the reserve berths a little with Jan and Georgie, we’ve really stepped up to the plate, taking maximum points in all our meetings since the changes were made.

“Without fuss, we have gone about our business, and now sit on top of the table.

“From being just inside the play-off positions a couple of weeks ago, we have moved to the top.

“Of course now is not the time to get carried away, the season has a long way to go and there is the small matter of the play-offs to come.

“We need to make sure we get there first! It is important not to peak too early, when there is still much left to ride for. However let’s all enjoy the position we’re currently in, stay under the radar, continue to go quietly about our business and see where it takes us. I feel there is still improvement to come from every rider in our team yet, let’s hope luck stays on our side.”

Tigers are without Lasse Bjerre for both meetings as he has been advised to rest the knee he hurt last week. The rider replacement facility will operate.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre R/R, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

WORKINGTON: Craig Cook, Mason Campton, Ty Proctor, Matt Williamson, Thomas Jorgensen, James Sarjeant, TBC.