Sheffield Tigers ace puts friendship to one side for Ipswich race

Sheffield Tigers teenager Jack Parkinson-Blackburn is ready to race against the man who rushed to help him last week!

Ipswich are Thursday’s visitors to Owlerton and they include Danyon Hume, a close friend of Parkinson-Blackburn from their time together with National League Birmingham.

And Parkinson-Blackburn has revealed how he was left without a mechanic in the pits for last week’s clash with Berwick – until Hume stepped in.

He said: “It will be strange racing against Danyon again - it was only last week he drove nearly four hours to Sheffield to come and mechanic for me. Me and Danyon are mates - but we’ve both got a job to do. Ipswich will be one of the hardest meetings of the season but the boys are on fire at home.”

It’s been a tough start to the season for the youngster in his first year at Championship level. But he’s showing the potential which makes him one of the UK’s most promising young riders and attracted the attention of Poole and Wolverhampton in the winter.

Tigers were well beaten at Workington on Saturday and Parkinson-Blackburn said: “I was challenging for the lead in my first one and I’d got first place in my sights, but my chain came off. It did a lot of other damage to my first bike so I had to swap to my second. In my third ride I made a move on the final two bends but the front wheel buckled and bent the forks. Both bikes were unrideable and I had to pull out of my last ride.

“Berwick asked me to guest for them at Newcastle on Sunday and while it wasn’t ideal I don’t like turning meetings down. I had another crash - I don’t want to make a habit of those! On a more positive note, I managed to wipe Saturday out of my mind and score four paid seven.”