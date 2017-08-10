Sheffield Tigers 56 Workington 36

Sheffield are sweating on the fitness of No.1 star Josh Grajczonek ahead of tonight’s trip to Redcar (7.30).

The Aussie ace crashed during last night’s thumping 56-36 home win over Workington and was forced to withdraw after three rides.

Already without Danish star Lasse Bjerre, who was advised to rest a recent knee injury, the remaining Tigers dug deep to charge to their 11th straight home win of the season.

They opened with four heat advantages as they stamped their authority on the fixture from the get go.

Todd Kurtz made a great gate to drift visiting guest No.1 Richard Lawson wide, but Grajczonek was unable to work his way past as they opened with a 4-2.

It was the same scoreline in the second as Jan Graversen made the best getaway before blocking the move of James Sarjeant who attempted a dive up the inside into bend three.

Kurtz extended his unbeaten start in the third as he settled in behind Josh Bates as the hosts opened up an eight point lead courtesy of their first 5-1 of the night.

The visitors sat on their first max in the fifth, but Bates reeled in Campton and dived underneath on bend three of the second lap.

There was no contact between the two though and the visiting No.2 was thrown out of the re-run.

But it was heat six which would eventually cause the Tigers some slight concern.

After missing the start Grajczonek worked his way past both Comets riders.

He continued to blast it around the boards, but clipped the air fence and landed awkwardly.

He would come out for one more ride later in the night, winning heat ten, but would feel the effects afterwards.

By that point a gate and go 5-1 in the eighth from Kurtz and Graversen had moved the Tigers into a 14 point lead, allowing the visitors to go for double points.

The hosts outgated Jorgensen but the Dane battled back after Graversen left a gap up the inside.

The two went into lap two handlebar to handlebar and Graversen came down on the outside and was excluded from the re-run.

Bates would come out as the lone Tiger in the re-run and denied the visitors maximum points from their final roll of the dice.

And Sheffield continued their dominance taking the chequered flag in five of the final six races too on another brilliant night for the league leaders.

THURSDAY SCORERS:

SHEFFIELD 56: Josh Bates 16, Kyle Howarth 13+1, Todd Kurtz 11, Jan Graversen 8+2, Georgie Wood 4+1, Josh Grajczonek 4, Lasse Bjerre R/R

WORKINGTON 36: Richard Lawson 11, Thomas Jorgensen 10, Ty Proctor 5, James Sarjeant 4+1, Matt Williamson 3, Mason Campton 2+1, Alfie Bowtell 1+1.

FRIDAY TEAMS:

REDCAR: Ben Barker, Jonas B Andersen R/R, Jason Garrity, Ellis Perks, Charles Wright, Tobias Busch, Danny Ayres.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek (if fit), Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre R/R, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.