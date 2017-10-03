Sheffield speedway: Todd Kurtz’s tribute to Howarth family

Todd Kurtz has paid tribute to club skipper Kyle Howarth and his dad Jeff for the part they played in Sheffield’s title triumph.

Kurtz made the winter switch to Owlerton from Plymouth and commutes from his Dorset base every week.

And he admits the Howarths have helped him enjoy his best run of form around the big Sheffield track which contributed towards the championship.

“My season’s been pretty decent” said the Aussie ace. “Before this year I’ve never done that good at Sheffield. But the Howarths have helped me with my engines there, it’s helped me settle in there and I’ve been particularly happy with my home form.

“My scores have improved and on the whole I think I’ve been pretty consistent.

“There haven’t been too many home meetings that I’ve been extremely disappointed with; overall I’ve been more than content when I leave at the end of the night and I’ve had some really top performances there too.

“Riding at No.2 is never easy because you always look to get off to a good start but you’re up against both No.1s in your first ride. But I can’t complain and there’s plenty for me to build on for next season.”

Kurtz and the rest of the Tigers will be gunning for promotion to the Premiership in a big week for the club.

They will face Leicester at home in the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off on Monday with the return 48 hours later.

And next Thursday they are in Knockout Cup semi-final action against Ipswich in a repeat of the Grand Final.

But before all that the club host the Championship Pairs on Sunday.