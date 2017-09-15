Sheffield Speedway: The hard work starts now for table topping Tigers

Sheffield boss Simon Stead has warned his side the hard work starts now after sealing their spot at the top of the table.

Stead’s men secured their place at the SGB Championship summit after two impressive wins over Edinburgh and Ipswich on Thursday night.

They still have a few regular season fixtures to complete before turning their attentions to the all-important play-offs, starting as they head to Berwick tonight (7pm).

The Owlerton outfit are expected to welcome youngster Josh Bates back into their side after a brief lay-off with a shoulder injury.

And Stead has told his team they can’t take their foot off the gas as their fine achievement means nothing yet.

Said Stead: “It’s a nice feeling to finish top of the table, but all it means at the moment is we’ve got first choice of opponents when it comes to the play-offs.

“The rest of it is irrelevant, and although we can be proud of our achievement we know that the hard work starts now.

“Everyone goes in level when it comes to the play-offs, so although we’ll get to pick who we face it’s not going to mean anything on track.

“We’ve got to refocus and keep our heads down for our last few fixtures before the play-offs. We’ll hopefully get Josh (Bates) and Todd (Kurtz) back soon which will be a boost.

“We’ll be looking to go to Berwick an win on Saturday to keep our confidence high and make sure the boys are still riding back.

“Then we’ll be looking to keep that winning home record going against Redcar on Monday.”

“We had to work hard in the double header, especially against Ipswich, so we definitely don’t want to let that slip now.

“We’re really pleased with the wins against Edinburgh and Ipswich. We just needed to keep our heads and go about our business like we’ve been doing all year.

“We’ve been riding as a complete unit, the lads are getting on fantastically well and I think that’s shown again by the results on track.”

BERWICK: Ryan Douglas, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen R/R, Dany Gappmaier, Kevin Doolan, David Howe, Jye Etheridge, Alfie Bowtell.

SHEFFIELD: Steve Worrall, Todd Kurtz R/R, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.