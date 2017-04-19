Sheffield speedway rider seeks third straight home win

Sheffield’s Jack Parkinson-Blackburn insists he’s got plenty more to give ahead of tonight’s clash against Peterborough at Owlerton (7.30).

The 16-year-old is slowly settling into life with his boyhood team – but says the thought of success with the Tigers makes him want to contribute even more.

They can make it three home wins out of three and the Ossett youngster is backing his side to do just that.

He said: “We knew we’d got a strong team on paper, but at home especially, I don’t think even we thought we’d get off to a start as good as what we have done! We’ve had two big wins over Berwick and Ipswich and with that one, because of how strong Ipswich are, nobody saw that one coming.

“It was a tough night for me because our guest Mark (Riss) was flying so Simon Stead (manager) was swapping us around and I ended up in the tougher races.

“But I understood why he did that and at the end of the day, the team has to come first.

“I had one good ride where I beat Rory Schlein and beating riders of his quality does bump my confidence up. We’re only a month or so in but I’ve already learnt so much and while I’d have liked to have scored a few more points, I know I’ll get better as the season goes on.

“Peterborough won’t be easy; they’ve got a solid looking team and they’ll make it pretty hard for us you’d think.

“Tom Bacon is at reserve for them – I ride with him at Birmingham in the National League so I would like to beat him if I’m being honest!

“The rest of the lads are just flying at home so far and I think we can get another win if we carry that on tonight.”

Tigers welcome back Rob Branford from SGB Premiership commitments alongside Josh Bates who missed last week’s clash against Ipswich following the birth of his son.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Josh Bates, Lasse Bjerre, Todd Kurtz, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn

PETERBOROUGH: Jack Holder, Kenneth Bjerre, Simon Lambert, Paul Starke, Ulrich Ostergaard, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Tom Bacon