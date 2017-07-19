Sheffield speedway: Georgie nips in solve reserve issues

New Sheffield Tigers signing Georgie Wood wants to take full advantage of the start of a “new chapter” in his career.

Wood, aged 23, has been handed his first SGB Championship team place by the Owlerton side to try and solve their reserve crisis.

The former grasstrack rider has made significant progress with National League side Eastbourne since making the switch to the shale and insists he is ready to make the step up.

He will make his debut alongside fellow new lower order signing Jan Graversen as Workington visit Owlerton tomorrow (7.30).

And he is determined to get off to a winning start with his new club as they chase an SGB Championship play-off berth.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Wood said “I can’t wait to get started!”

“It’s the start of a new chapter in my racing career, and I just want to make the most of it.

“I’m grateful to Sheffield for giving me a chance in the Championship, and I want to take advantage.

“I know it is going to be a step up, but I feel ready for it and I want to show I can score points at that level.

“I’ve got good equipment underneath me and I’ve been riding well.

“I think Sheffield will suit me as a track, so it’s a case of taking my momentum from the National League up into the Championship.

“If I can make start then I know I can mix it and I should be able to do a solid job, fingers crossed.

“Obviously they’ve had a tough break with their reserves, but I want to come in and score some points to give them more strength there.

“With Jan Graversen coming in as the other new signing, we’ll try and work well together and I think we should be fine.

“I’m raring to go in Thursday’s meeting, and hopefully I can get off to a good start and help the team to get a win.”