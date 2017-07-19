Sheffield speedway: Brotherly advice helps Lasse

Sheffield racer Lasse Bjerre has revealed how a change in equipment has turned his season around.

Bjerre has found some fine form in recent weeks after a mixed start and will be aiming for more of the same as the Tigers host Workington at Owlerton tonight (7.30).

And he has revealed how advice from older brother Kenneth, a former Grand Prix rider, has helped him kick-on under the horsepower of a new GM engine.

The pint-sized Dane moves into the No.5 race jacket this evening after skipper Kyle Howarth suffered concussion in a crash at Wolverhampton on Monday. “I’ve been pretty busy, and I’ve made a few changes again recently which have worked out well,” Bjerre said. “I’ve got a new mechanic in, and I’m actually riding some GM engines again after being on JAWAs earlier in the season and for the last couple of years.

“I tried one of Kenneth’s engines and it felt quite good, so I got some for myself and it’s so much better.

“I feel better on the bike than I have done ever before, and it’s easier to talk about setups with my brother which is helpful.

“Everything is good, the last couple of meetings have been successful so I want to try and keep that going for both my clubs.”

Bjerre added: “All the boys have been improving at Sheffield, so we’ve got to keep doing our thing and keep scoring the points we need to. We’re in good shape, and we’ll have to keep that going with another win against Workington.

“I enjoy riding for Sheffield so much. It’s such a good place and the management are helping us all out.

“It’s a place I’ve wanted to ride for a while, and I think we’ve found the setup at home now so I’m looking forward to next week.”

Workington feature GB skipper and British Grand Prix wildcard Craig Cook in their side, along with former Sheffield ace Ty Proctor.

The Tigers have drafted in Scunthorpe star Ryan Douglas to guest for Josh Bates, who is ruled out with a shoulder injury, and hand debuts to new reserve duo Jan Graversen and Georgie Wood.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Ryan Douglas, Kyle Howarth R/R, Lasse Bjerre, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

WORKINGTON: Craig Cook, Mason Campton, Ty Proctor, Matt Williamson, Thomas Jorgensen, Tom Perry, Rob Shuttleworth.