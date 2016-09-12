Sheffield speedway ace thanks family and fans

Simon Stead can’t remember anything about the sensational final race when he landed the Premier League Riders’ title for a second time last weekend.

Stead went wheel-to-wheel with Australian ace Sam Masters, representing Edinburgh, but managed to get him to secure the championship in front of a big Owlerton crowd.

Stead, Sheffield born and bred, has revealed how the decider went like a flash.

He said: “I don’t remember much about the final, it’s a bit of a blur! Sam (Masters) made a jet-propelled start but there were plenty of options chasing from behind and I just waited until I thought I could make it stick.

“I managed to get ahead, and in some ways it was easier from behind. You felt quite vulnerable at the front but I managed to hold on and get the win.”

Many experts said it was the toughest line-up for the showpiece event in recent history with a host of international stars and World Cup riders.

“I’m obviously delighted,” said Stead. “It was an extremely tough meeting as I always knew it would be, so to win it is an amazing feeling.

“I knew I’d need to be at my very best in that calibre of field, and it was just as tough as I was expecting.”

And Stead says it was a big win for Sheffield as a club.

“The promotion put so much hard work in and this is a bit of a reward for them too,” said Stead.

“The crowd were brilliant too, thanks to all the Sheffield fans who got behind me, it meant a lot, special thanks to my family and friends too. My phone has been going mad with messages!”

French ace Dimitri Berge made it a winning weekend for Sheffield by taking victory in the European U21 Final. Both Stead and Berge will be back in action tomorrow when Tigers face Scunthorpe at Owlerton.