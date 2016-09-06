Sheffield speedway ace determined to succeed on Ipswich track

Sheffield ace Dimitri Berge insists he is working hard to improve his away form ahead of their trip to Ipswich on Thursday.

The Frenchman has been a star performer at Owlerton since arriving at the club. He’s also fresh from a stunning display in the World Long Track Championship. But he has struggled to replicate his match-winning performances away from home and failed to score against former club Glasgow on Sunday.

Berge admits he needs to improve around tighter tracks such as the Foxhall circuit they will visit later this week. After suffering four straight away defeats and seeing their Premier League play-off place put in jeopardy, Berge is desperate to start piling up the points on the road to help secure their top six spot.

“It’s been a good year for me at Sheffield, so I’m happy,” Berge said. “It’s been my first season here and overall it’s gone well. I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“I just need to work a little bit on the small tracks. I make some big mistakes on those tracks, so I just need to practice and learn as much as I can. We haven’t been doing so well on the away tracks, so I’ll try and do better.”

Berge underlined his Owlerton expertise with another impressive display against Rye House last Thursday. He top scored with 12+1 to lead them to a 56-37 win – and he was delighted with a much-needed victory.

“I was very happy with the performance of the team and myself,” he added. “It was a good night for everybody, we won quite comfortably so we were pleased. We had a few weeks without a home meeting, so we needed a win and we managed to get the job done. We need three points from every home meeting now, so we’ll try to keep doing well for our home fans.”

Meanwhile the build-up continues to Sunday’s Premier League Riders’ Championship at Owlerton (5.30.) Fans are urged to arrive early.