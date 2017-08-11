Report: Redcar 41 Sheffield Tigers 49

Super Sheffield staged a stunning late rally to snatch a 49-41 win at Redcar.

The in-form Tigers made it eight straight wins to move eight points clear at the top of the SGB Championship table.

The scores were level with just three races remaining – but guesting No.1 Richard Lawson and star skipper Kyle Howarth came up trumps when it mattered most in heats 13 and 15 to ensure they claimed all four points.

On a night where passing was at a premium, the visitors were sharper from the gate and composed in front as they edged a tight encounter.

Lawson and Howarth both went unbeaten to strike faultless paid maximums, with their regular race wins in the early stages crucial to keep them right in contention.

But Josh Bates also played a huge role, notching double figures to support their powerhouse top two.

Bates was comfortably leading heat 10 before it was stopped in bizarre circumstances when reserve Jan Graversen ran wide, clipped the fence and collected an advertising banner which caused the race to be stopped.

Ben Barker raced clear in the rerun to give Redcar a narrow lead but Bates pulled off the move of the night when rounding Jason Garrity and Danny Ayres to go from third to first in heat 12.

It was that daring move which set up Howarth and Lawson to wrap up victory, whilst Bates’ composed success in the penultimate race was crucial.

REDCAR 41: Charles Wright 9, Jason Garrity 8+1, Ben Barker 8, Danny Ayres 6+4, Ellis Perks 6+3, Tobias Busch 4, Jonas B Andersen r/r.

SHEFFIELD 49: Kyle Howarth 15+3, Richard Lawson 15, Josh Bates 11, Todd Kurtz 5, Jan Graversen 3, Georgie Wood 0, Lasse Bjerre r/r.