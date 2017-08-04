Report: Edinburgh 39 Sheffield Tigers 51 - Tigers go top of table

Defiant Sheffield pulled off one of the results of the season winning 51-39 at play-off rivals Edinburgh - despite being without two of their top riders.

With Josh Grajczonek on Premiership duty with Somerset and Danish ace Lasse Bjerre ruled out yesterday morning following a crash on Thursday, the odds looked stacked against the Tigers.

But the Owlerton outfit produced a stunning second half display to storm to the top of the league.

The Tigers fell behind early on and found themselves six points down after captain Kyle Howarth demolished the starting tapes. And despite his efforts in the re-run, the Tigers No.5 was unable to stop a 5-1 maximum to the hosts.

But he soon found his gating gloves and redeemed himself with two comfortable tapes to flag wins from his next three outings.

Luck seemed to turn towards the Tigers in Heat ten when home skipper Sam Masters suffered an engine failure on bend four of the opening lap, turning a 4-2 against into a 4-2 for.

And the visitors finally struck level with a 5-1 in Heat 11. Todd Kurtz flew out of the tapes and guest No.1 Chris Harris rode every line possible to keep a hard charging Erik Riss behind in a brilliant piece of team riding from the GB World Cup star.

And when Bates and Graversen outgated their counterparts for a 4-2 in both Heats 12 and 14, the Tigers sealed the win after a dramatic race in between.

The hosts gated on a 5-1 before Harris worked his way under Masters on the third bend of lap one. The Edinburgh skipper then lost control and was excluded from the re-run in which the Tigers eased to a maximum of their own.

Howarth and Harris repeated the feat away from the tapes in the final race to secure four huge points for the Tigers who head into tomorrow’s Championship Fours at Peterborough (2pm) high on confidence.

EDINBUGH 39: Ricky Wells 10, Erik Riss 9, Theo Pijper 6+1, Josh Pickering 5, Sam Masters 5, Mitchell Davey 3+2, Max Clegg 1+1

SHEFFIELD 51: Kyle Howarth 13+2, Chris Harris 12+1, Josh Bates 12+1, Todd Kurtz 8+2, Jan Graversen 5, Georgie Wood 1+1