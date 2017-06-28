Redcar will be a battle, admits Sheffield Tigers star

Tigers’ charger Todd Kurtz reckons a changed set-up can continue to boost his point-scoring prowess after a recent upturn in fortunes.

The Australian second string’s average has dropped from 5.76 to 5.02 this season but a paid-seven return against Scunthorpe followed by eight in Sheffield’s last home clash with Peterborough have turned the tide. His form has arrived just at the right time with Kurtz and his colleagues set to welcome rivals Redcar to Owlerton tonight before travelling north tomorrow (both 7.30).

Fifth-placed Tigers trail a Bears side that currently occupies the final play-off berth by a point despite having three matches in hand and the 24-year-old is ready for the challenge.

“Things have been going better for me lately and the team has been going well which is the main thing” said Kurtz.

“We have been picking up points home and away so we seem to be pointing in the right direction for the play-offs. You just have to keep the ball rolling when it is like this. We have to take one meeting at a time and keep getting those points, especially on the road, they are the important ones.

“We have been making a few changes to my engines and equipment and it seems to be working how I want it to now.

“We had a few struggles for a while and it went on a bit longer than I wanted it to so we had to do something and thankfully, it looks like it has started to pay off.

“Now we can look forward and hopefully bang in some strong scores.

“Redcar will be pretty tough. They have built a good team this year, they have a good race track and the boys will be looking forward to going there.

“Both meetings should be good battles but we are going well at home and will be looking to get some points on the board.”

Sheffield bring in Nathan Stoneman at number seven, while there is a change at the top of Redcar’s order with veteran Stuart Robson replacing the injured Jason Garrity.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Rob Branford, Nathan Stoneman.

REDCAR: Stuart Robson, Jonas B Andersen, Ben Barker, Ellis Perks, Charles Wright, Coty Garcia, Danny Ayres.