Recent signing Georgie Wood loving life as Sheffield Tigers march on

Georgie Wood admits he already feels right at home with league leaders Sheffield.

The 23-year-old joined the Owlerton outfit last month and has helped steady the ship at reserve by contributing some handy points.

The Tigers are yet to lose since the introduction of Wood and fellow reserve Jan Graversen and extended their lead at the top of the Championship with an eighth straight win at Redcar on Friday.

Said Wood: “I’ve been wanting to make the step up for a bit now but the chance came up with Sheffield and so far it couldn’t have worked out much better to be honest.

“It is a big step up nowadays but I’m pretty happy with how I’ve been racing and scoring so far .

“Hopefully I can keep learning and improving with every meeting I do.

“I’m really enjoying myself at Sheffield though.

“The team have been brilliant, the boys are great and there’s a real winning feeling around the place right now.

“I know they’d got big hopes of winning the league when I signed for them.

“And since then we’ve made that seem even more realistic by going on the run that we have done.

“They’ve helped me settle in really quickly and I’m a bit surprised with how at home I feel.

“Sheffield’s is a totally different track to the one I’m used to racing on at Eastbourne but I think my grasstrack experience is really helping me suss it out.”

The Tigers host Newcastle at Owlerton on Thursday (7.30) who include new European Under-19 Champion Robert Lambert.