Peterborough 40 Sheffield 50 - Tigers roar back into play-off spots

Sheffield moved back into the play-off places with a stunning 50-40 win at Peterborough last night.

It was a second win at the East of England Arena this season as Simon Stead’s men continued their play-off surge.

The Owlerton outfit got their night off to the perfect start as inspirational No.1 Josh Grajczonek took his first of four race wins while team-mate Todd Kurtz rode intelligently to hold off in-form Australian Jack Holder for an opening 5-1.

But the key difference for the Tigers came in the reserve berths as James Shanes, who Sheffield did look at signing on a more permanent basis before other commitments got in the way, struck double figures and took classy tapes to flag wins in heats two and eight.

That win in heat eight saw the Tigers capitalise on two tapes exclusions for the hosts as Kurtz was involved in another 5-1 as Sheffield opened up an eight point lead.

Simon Stead’s men were perhaps clever in their tactics and settled for a series of six shared 3-3s to keep their lead and also restrict Peterborough from operating a tactical ride in the process.

It completed a successful 24-hours as with their home win over Berwick on Thursday, they added seven maximum points to their league tally.

The Tigers are next in action when they host Workington at Owlerton on Thursday and are confident Josh Bates will be fit to take his place after withdrawing as a precaution.

PETERBOROUGH 40: Chris Harris 12+1, Ulrich Ostergaard 8+1, Jack Holder 8, Paul Starke 7+2, Tom Bacon 3, Liam Carr 1, Kevin Doolan 1.

SHEFFIELD 50: Josh Grajczonek 14, James Shanes 10+3, Lasse Bjerre 10, Kyle Howarth 8, Todd Kurtz 7+3, Josh Bates 1+1, Georgie Wood 0.