Only the best will do for Sheffield Tigers

Sheffield star Kyle Howarth is keen to see them kick-start a late-season surge with a big win over Rye House tonight (7.30).

Tigers are back at the Owlerton stadium after last week’s clash with Scunthorpe was rained off.

They still have work to do in order to secure a spot in the Premier League play-offs and know nothing less than a win will do against struggling Rockets.

Howarth insists they must be at their best. But he is confident they can come away with three points to give their confidence a boost.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Howarth. “There are no easy meetings in the Premier League and Rye House aren’t going to just lie down.

“We’ve had a week off because of last Thursday being called off, so we need to bring our A-game and be on it from the get go.

“We need to step things up a bit now because we’ve not had the best run. I can’t see any reason why we won’t do that, it’s just up to us to make it happen.

“We’re all going to have to keep working hard to try and all do our bit, starting with a good win on Thursday.

“We haven’t all been firing at the same time recently, so it’d be great to see everyone just show what we can do with a really good performance.

“We’ve not got too many meetings left now and we need to make sure we do enough to get in the play-offs.”

The Tigers will be at full strength for the meeting, whilst Rye House have drafted in former Owlerton favourite David Bellego to guest for star No.1 Edward Kennett.

SHEFFIELD: Simon Stead, Josh Bates, Dimitri Berge, Kyle Howarth, Jason Garrity, Arthur Sissis, Nathan Greaves.

RYE HOUSE: David Bellego, Kasper Lykke, Cameron Heeps, Leigh Lanham, Stuart Robson, Ben Morley, Robert Branford.