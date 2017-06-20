No complacency for Sheffield Tigers ahead of Peterborough clash

Sheffield star Josh Grajczonek says they have been warned to stay on their guard as they aim to complete a quick double over Peterborough at Owlerton tomorrow (7.30).

The Aussie was the last heat hero as Tigers snatched a away win over the Panthers on Sunday.

They now look for a similar result at home against the powerhouse side, who boast former Grand Prix star Chris Harris and exciting young talent Jack Holder in their ranks.

Said Grajczonek: “It was a good win for us on Sunday, but we can’t get carried away and we’ve got to focus on getting another win. Damien (Bates, co-promoter) has told us all how Peterborough always go well at Sheffield and that we’ll all need to ride well. They’re both big tracks so they suit both teams, and they’ll be coming to get one over on us. They’ve got some good riders in their team, guys like Chris Harris and Jack Holder.”

He added: “It’s not going to be easy but we’ve been going well at home, and we’re feeling confident after that win on Sunday.

“Hopefully we can all pull together again and get the job done, because we want to keep that run going at home and get three more points.”

The Tigers are still yet to confirm who will guest for Jack Parkinson-Blackburn in the No.7 spot, whilst Peterborough also feature former Sheffield ace Richard Hall at reserve.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Robert Branford, Guest TBC.

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Paul Starke, Ulrich Ostergaard, Jack Holder, Richard Hall, Tom Bacon.