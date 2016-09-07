Nigel Pearson

Sheffield reserve Arthur Sissis has spoken of his desire to iron out his inconsistencies ahead of tonight’s trip to Ipswich (7.30).

The Australian has delivered a mixed bag of performances since returning to the side from a lengthy injury lay-off in May.

He has shown plenty of encouraging signs and bagged a hard-fought 7+1 points as the Tigers recorded their biggest win of the season against Rye House last Thursday. He followed that with eight points in their thrashing at Glasgow on Sunday and is keen to cut out the bad meetings which have plagued his season.

Tigers will face a huge meeting at Foxhall tonight as they look to strengthen their Premier League play-off place. And Sissis is desperate to put together a strong run of form heading into the business end of the campaign.

“I had a good meeting at Sheffield last week,” Sissis said. “The track was good and I started well which gave me a lot of confidence. I touched the tapes in my third ride which was frustrating, but apart from that I think I rode quite well.

“I seem to have a good meeting then something changes and I have a bad one the next week which is tough.

“Even the best in the world have bad meetings, but I need to try and cut those out as much as possible and I think I’m getting there.

“We’ve got a chance to make the play-offs, so hopefully we can make it. It’s pretty tight and every point will be important so it’d be good to pick something up at Ipswich.

“We’ve got some big meetings coming up so I’ll try and stop having so many bad meetings and find a bit more consistency.

“If I can score some more points and everyone can do their bit then we should be able to get in the play-offs and hopefully have a chance to win some trophies.”

IPSWICH: Danny King, James Sarjeant, Nico Covatti, Morten Risager, Ben Barker, Joe Jacobs, Danyon Hume.

SHEFFIELD: Simon Stead, Dimitri Berge, Kyle Howarth, Josh Bates, Jason Garrity, Arthur Sissis, Nathan Greaves.