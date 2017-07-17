New reserve Jan Graversen out to boost Sheffield Tigers’ play-off dream

New Sheffield reserve Jan Graversen says repaying the faith of club bosses and helping them achieve their play-off dream are his only goals while in Tigers colours.

The Owlerton outfit have endured a torrid time with the lower end of their team this campaign. Local lad Jack Parkinson-Blackburn quit earlier in the season before Rob Branford and Nathan Stoneman were both ruled out through injury last week.

But Tigers bosses have moved swiftly to snap-up Graversen - a rider who knows what it’s like to win titles at this level after claiming a treble with King’s Lynn back in 2009.

“This is a league I know pretty well and I’m hoping my experience can help me bring something extra with me to the team,” Graversen said.

“I was racing for Somerset in the top league earlier this year but they decided to get rid of me in May at a time where I felt I was scoring pretty well.

“So it was tough to take and it’s been a little frustrating not to pick anything up before now. But I was really glad to get the call from Damien (Bates - Sheffield promoter) and this is another big chance for me.

“Sheffield is a fantastic club, they’re ambitious and they’ve got a track I love to ride.

“They’ve got a great group of guys who I know well and I know they’ve been struggling a little bit at reserve.

“So hopefully I can come in and take a bit of pressure off the top five.

“They are desperate to make the play-offs and I can’t see why we can’t do that - that’s one of my aims for sure.”

Graversen will make his debut in Thursday’s home clash against Workington at Owlerton (7.30).

“Workington have got a strong team on paper this year so it won’t be easy that’s for sure,” Graversen said.

“I’ll probably get a bit nervous beforehand but I usually race better with a few nerves so hopefully I can have a good first meeting.”