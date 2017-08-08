Marc happy with top of the league Sheffield Tigers

Tigers co-boss Marc Bates has sung the praises of their new reserve duo ahead of tomorrow’s Owlerton clash with Workington.

Jan Graversen and Georgie Wood have come in after the club lost Rob Branford and Nathan Stoneman to season-ending injuries.

Georgie Wood action 3

And both new signings have already become a bit hit with fans after chipping in with some handy scores as the team moved to the top of the table.

Said Bates: “Jan and Georgie have come into the team, they’ve settled in straight away and they’ve made a hell of a difference to the team. They’ve given everything a boost and the team atmosphere is unbelievable. They say that always plays a big part in successful teams - and I definitely think that’s why we are where we are right now.”

After seeing Tigers hit top spot with a stunning win at Edinburgh last week, Bates is in no mood to lose it.

“The team are a real determined bunch” he said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we do believe this year. We want to win the league, but first we want to finish first top and get that spot in the play-offs.”

Tigers are at full strength for tomorrow’s meeting with Workington who include former Sheffield man Ty Proctor and new British Champion Craig Cook.