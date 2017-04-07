Last minute dash for Sheffield Tigers speedway rider

Sheffield Tigers racer Rob Branford says he’ll be setting out earlier to Workington tonight – after almost missing the start of their huge win over Berwick.

Tigers demolished the Bandits 61-30 at Owlerton on Thursday – in what was their biggest victory on home shale in more than five years.

Branford notched 6+1, including a race win in his first outing, but has revealed how he didn’t have too much time to think about things.

“Normally I rock up quite early and just relax a little bit while thinking about the meeting,” Branford said.

“But my van actually broke down on my way to the track on Thursday and I just about made it.”

“I’m going to guess there are not may riders who have rocked up at the track in the back of a tow truck before!

“It was a mad rush in the end and I got there which is the main thing, but it was definitely far from ideal.

“But everyone in the team was great and while I was a bit disappointed I didn’t score a few more points, I guess if I can score six points when my mind wasn’t as focussed as it should be then that bodes well for the rest of the season.”

Branford says the side are buzzing after their demolition of Berwick.

“It was a huge result for the team and we’ve said right from the off we want to go unbeaten at home,” he said.

“That was almost a perfect start and now we have to take things out of our home meeting into our away ones.

“Workington is a tough place to go to as an away team but we’ll just go there and give it our best and hopefully we can get at least one league point.”

The Tigers will make a late decision on number one Josh Grajczonek who is still struggling with a hand injury sustained at King’s Lynn Stars in the Premiership on Wednesday.