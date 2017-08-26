Joy over Georgie Wood at Sheffield Tigers

Boss Simon Stead has paid tribute to reserve racer Georgie Wood after seeing him claim his first win in Tigers colours.

Wood who was signed as a replacement for Nathan Stoneman last month, brought the house down in Thursday’s win over Scunthorpe at Owlerton.

And Stead said: “It was great to see Georgie get a heat win. I know he has invested heavily in his machinery in the past week or so in particular.

“We were all really pleased to see that pay off and for him to gain some return on that investment.”

Stead was pleased to see the table-topping Tigers maintain their winning run.

“It was another really solid meeting from all of the boys and I cannot ask for any more than that,” he said.

“If one of them is having an off night, the rest pull together to make sure we keep winning and that is the main thing. The team spirit is fantastic.

“Everybody is helping each other to succeed and if we keep riding like we are then we will continue to progress.”